SFI Advisors LLC Sells 18,864 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.