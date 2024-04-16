Imprint Wealth LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629,630. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

