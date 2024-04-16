Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.68

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 231281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,070,000 after buying an additional 2,208,356 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 73,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.