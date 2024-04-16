Oasys One Day Volume Reaches $2.62 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $133.32 million and $2.62 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06200297 USD and is down -9.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,981,368.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

