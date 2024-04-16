KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPT. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

KPT stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,202. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$8.20 and a one year high of C$10.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$498.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.4827009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

