Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Desjardins increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.86.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.74. The company had a trading volume of 785,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,229. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.47. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.91.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.