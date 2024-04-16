Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.63.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Finning International

Finning International Stock Down 0.6 %

FTT stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$41.94. 51,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.75. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$33.72 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.