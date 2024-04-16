Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VV traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $230.83. 55,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,681. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

