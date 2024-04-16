Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 658,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

