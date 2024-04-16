Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 124,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

