Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,120 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.32. 47,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,263. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

