Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.02. 124,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

