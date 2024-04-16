Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.26% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,792,000 after acquiring an additional 318,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,935. The company has a market cap of $869.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

