Keel Point LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

