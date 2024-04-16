Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 341,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.43.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

