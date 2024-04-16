NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.87). The business had revenue of C$123.99 million during the quarter.

