Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $257.91 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $257.91 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,536,431 coins and its circulating supply is 856,984,079 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

