Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.