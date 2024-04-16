Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $876.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

