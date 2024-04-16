Investors Research Corp Acquires 560 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.
Shares of JSMD opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $70.32.
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
