Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Cut by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

