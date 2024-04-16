Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

