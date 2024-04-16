Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,106,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,540,615. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

