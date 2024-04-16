APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get APi Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

APi Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:APG opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. APi Group has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.