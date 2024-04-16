The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

GUT stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

