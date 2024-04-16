The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

