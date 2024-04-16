CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $551,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,023,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

