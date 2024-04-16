Gartner (NYSE:IT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.60.

Gartner stock opened at $463.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

