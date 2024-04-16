Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Price Performance

Shares of OTC:HUTCY opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Get Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong alerts:

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 5G, 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand. The company also provides mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and FinTech, as well as Wi-Fi and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.