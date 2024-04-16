Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Price Performance
Shares of OTC:HUTCY opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.57.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile
