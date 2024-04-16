Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
