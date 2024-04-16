New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 969,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 74,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.