New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.49.
EDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
