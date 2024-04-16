New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 969,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 74,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

