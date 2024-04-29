Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 53.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,078,700 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 2,012,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,052.5 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GRBMF remained flat at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.
About Grupo Bimbo
