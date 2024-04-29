Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 53.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,078,700 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 2,012,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,052.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRBMF remained flat at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

