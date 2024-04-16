SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$14.30 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.33 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.57.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
