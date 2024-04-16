SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$14.30 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.33 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.