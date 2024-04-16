Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

