The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Reject Shop Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99.

Insider Transactions at Reject Shop

In other Reject Shop news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins purchased 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.81 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of A$25,060.90 ($16,168.32). Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

Further Reading

