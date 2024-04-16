LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Declares $0.07 Semi-Annual Dividend

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
LexinFintech Stock Performance
Shares of LX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
