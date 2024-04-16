LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Declares $0.07 Semi-Annual Dividend

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

About LexinFintech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in LexinFintech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.