WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from WAM Strategic Value’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

WAM Strategic Value Price Performance

About WAM Strategic Value

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

