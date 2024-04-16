Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 236,933 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 446,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 313,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 442.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 355,763 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

