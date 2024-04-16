Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $90.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.73.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

