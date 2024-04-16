Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.33.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

MTN opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.27. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

