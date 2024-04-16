Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $22.05

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 699,992 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.