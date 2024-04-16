Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $261,364.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $3,992,448. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

