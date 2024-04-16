uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.01. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,947.09% and a negative return on equity of 99.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in uniQure by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

