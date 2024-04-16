Critical Comparison: MGO Global (MGOL) versus Its Peers

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MGO Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MGO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MGO Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MGO Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 336 1555 2230 69 2.48

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 31.01%. Given MGO Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares MGO Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.50 MGO Global Competitors $2.22 billion $147.07 million 16.26

MGO Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -334.81% -9.70% -9.66%

Volatility and Risk

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGO Global peers beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

(Get Free Report)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.