Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price at $97.50

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

