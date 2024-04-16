Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $51.69

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 price target for the company.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Qiagen Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.