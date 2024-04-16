Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mister Car Wash

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,164,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,465 shares of company stock worth $1,491,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,930 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 110,616 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.