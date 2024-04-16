Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGEI. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,926,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

