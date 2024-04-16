Head-To-Head Analysis: First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) & WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS)

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 0 15 5 1 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund is more favorable than First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF.

Dividends

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund beats First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

