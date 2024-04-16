Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $134.56

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.25.
RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCL stock opened at $127.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
